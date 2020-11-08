Remembrance Day marked during lockdown

Remembrance Day has been marked in a very different way this year with most of the region's events cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carlisle Cathedral and other churches streamed services online with social distancing adhered to.

People still gathered at war memorials like in Kendal to pay their respects to the fallen.

The Scottish Secretary Alister Jack made a series of private visits to war memorials in the main towns in Dumfries and Galloway.

He also laid a wreath at the war memorial in Dumfries.