Cumbrians fined for Manchester anti-lockdown protest

A group of Cumbrians were among dozens fined after a 600-strong "irresponsible" crowd gathered in Manchester for an anti-lockdown protest.

Greater Manchester Police said one group of protesters travelled by coach from the county to attend the gathering at Piccadilly Gardens on Sunday. Their transport firm and driver was reported to traffic commissioners.

A number of officers were injured, police said, with £200 fines issued to 24 protesters, while four people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

"At the peak of the gathering, in excess of 600 people were in attendance. I would like to use this opportunity to publicly condemn this gathering. Assistant Chief Constable, Mabs Hussain

The protest took place in the centre of Manchester. Credit: PA

Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain said: "Both the organisers and attendees were irresponsible - increasing demand on police who are also responding to calls regarding serious incidents and people who are in immediate danger across Greater Manchester."

He said that before and during the protest, officers tried to engage with the organisers and attendees to "explain the restrictions and encourage compliance", but this was ignored.

He added: "This is unacceptable behaviour towards officers who were simply doing their job and protecting people. Investigators will now work to identify those responsible and ensure they face justice."