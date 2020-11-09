Pavilion cinema in Galashiels gets £200,000 funding

The owners of an independent cinema in the Borders say a £200,000 grant from the Scottish Government is a much needed lifeline.

The funding has been awarded to the Pavilion, in Galashiels, to help cover money lost through the coronavirus pandemic.

The venue is among 30 independent cinemas and two touring operators sharing to recieve a share of£3.55million from the Scottish Government’s Independent Cinema Recovery and Resilience Fund and The National Lottery, through Screen Scotland.

Andrew Poole, Director at the Pavilion Cinema said: "The safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority and in Scotland we are operating under extraordinarily strict guidelines in order to ensure that safety.

"The result of which has a significant impact on the financial viability of the cinema. So we are extremely grateful to Screen Scotland for this funding which will ensure the Pavilion’s screens will stay lit and showing films well into 2021.”

The funding will go towards supporting cinemas who can operate in the short-term, within Scottish Government guidelines, and help others towards reopening, when it is safe to do so.

Credit: ITV Border

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, said: “We understand the severe impact this pandemic has had on businesses across Scotland, including our independent cinemas which play such an important role in communities across the country.

“We have had to make some really difficult decisions recently that will impact on cinemas which have worked so hard to re-open safely, but we have to put health considerations above everything else and I hope this funding, along with the business support that will be available, will help independent cinemas cope with all the challenges they face.

“Culture is vitally important to all of our lives, and we are determined to do everything within our powers to see the sector through this crisis. This fund is part of the ongoing financial support the Scottish Government is making available to the sector."

Three other venues in the ITV Border region have also been granted funding to secure their future, including:

Robert Burns Centre (Dumfries) - £24,896

Lonsdale Cinema (Annan) - £43,842