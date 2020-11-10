There were 20 further deaths involving coronavirus across Cumbria in the week ending 30 October, the highest number since May. That is up from 14 the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

ONS data release looks at the number of fatalities where coronavirus is on the death certificate. This week's figures brings the total number of deaths in the county to 616.

Nationally, the number of weekly registered deaths involving Covid-19 has soared beyond 1,000 for the first time in more than four months.

With 1,379 deaths registered in the week ending October 30, it is the highest weekly Covid-related death toll reported since the first week of June.