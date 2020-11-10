How nuclear power plant Sellafield has adapted during the pandemic

The Sellafield Nuclear Plant employs more than 10,000 people from across Cumbria and beyond. They had to shut down most operations on March 22nd, when the first national lockdown was announced.

Critical key workers were allowed to remain onsite but everyone else was sent home. But how do you balance the needs of one of the most complex nuclear sites in the world and the health of staff in a pandemic?

West Cumbria reporter Samantha Parker has been asking the Chief Executive of the Sellafield Ltd Martin Chown about the challenges they have faced, their on-site test and trace system and adapting to an ever-changing world.