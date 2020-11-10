Representing Border: 10.11.20

On tonight's programme - No easing of COVID restrictions. The current rules banning socialising at home, limiting hospitality and advising against travel to and from the central belt are to remain in place. The First Minister confirmed the restrictions as she announced her first weekly review of Scotland's new Covid tiers. The South of Scotland stays at level two but Nicola Sturgeon does hold out hope of a move to level one soon. We'll hear from one Borders business owner who says that won't be soon enough. Also on the programme - what Joe Biden's victory will mean for Scotland and how the new President could play a big role in next year's critical climate change conference in Glasgow. Peter MacMahon gets the thoughts of the former First Minister Henry McLeish, the only FM to have held talks with an American President in the Whitehouse.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: