What is the Star of Caledonia and will it bring a tourism boom?

A company who want to build a wind farm in Southern Scotland have offered to invest five and half million pounds in the proposed 'Star of Caledonia' in Gretna.

The land-mark sculpture was due to be built several years ago but the money needed could never be found.

Community Windpower say they will bridge the funding gap should planning consent be gained for their proposal to install 44 wind turbines near Sanquhar.

Combined with potential money from the Borderlands Growth Deal, the funding should help complete the £7m package the project needs to go ahead.

If funding is secured, the sculpture will be tall enough to be seen for miles. Credit: Gretna Landmark Trust

What is the 'Star of Caledonia?'

The idea first surfaced nearly two decades ago as part of plans for recovery for Dumfries and Galloway after the foot-and-mouth crisis.

The design, by Sri Lankan-British artist Cecil Balmond OBE and Charles Jencks, was selected in 2011 to capture the powerful energy, scientific heritage and magnetic pull of Scotland and the Borderlands area.

Twice the size of the Angel of the North in Gateshead, the 40-metre sculpture would mark the border between England and Scotland

Gretna Landmark Trust - the team behind the project - hope the sculpture will attract more than 100,000 visitors per year and drive additional tourism through the area, worth £4m.

The trust say the estimated 10 million people traveling past the site each year will benefit from a 'unique' cultural experience.