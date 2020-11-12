Representing Border 12.11.20

On tonight's programme - Another grim COVID milestone. The Scottish death toll passes five thousand as the Government's test and protect system fails to reach thousands who tested positive. We have highlights from today's First Minister's Questions. Plus more frustrations for the committee investigating the handling of harassment complaints against Alex Salmond - the convenor accuses the Scottish Government and the former First Minister of disrespectful delays. Peter MacMahon discusses that, and the latest on the pandemic, with Jenni Davidson of Holyrood Magazine and Kieran Andrews of The Times.