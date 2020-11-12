Two arrested on suspicion of rape of teenage girl in Carlisle

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape in Cumbria.

Police received a report of a sexual assault on a girl in her late teens in the Currock area of Carlisle on Sunday 8 November. She also reportedly had minor facial injuries.

Two men, in their twenties, were arrested on suspicion of rape and later released on bail as investigations continue.

Officers believe a blue Ford vehicle may have been involved in the incident and are keen to speak to anyone who saw a female with two men.

Police are also appealing for anyone who witnessed a disturbance or saw this type of vehicle between 6pm and 10pm on Sunday in the Botchergate, St Nicholas Bridge, Blackwell Road or Currock areas of Carlisle.

They are also interested in any private CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage that people may have which covers these locations.