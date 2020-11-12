Two residents die at Penrith care home after outbreak of coronavirus

Two residents at a care home in Cumbria have died after an outbreak of coronavirus.

Winters Park Care Home, in Penrith, say 15 of their residents and a further 13 staff have tested positive for the virus and are self-isolating.

A spokesman for the owner of the home HC-One said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with all families who have lost a loved one from coronavirus and we are doing all we can to support them at this difficult time.

“Caring for our Residents and supporting our Colleagues is at the heart of what we do, and we are doing everything we can to make can to help as many Residents as possible to return to good health.

“Since the start of the pandemic in March we have had a comprehensive coronavirus contingency plan in place, which was created by our Clinical Director and is repeatedly updated to reflect the latest government guidance."

Credit: PA

The home say they are working closely with local health and care partners and have all of the medical supplies and training to respond to the outbreak.

The statement continued: "Staff at the home have been cohorted, which means they stay in particular areas of the home where possible, which helps to minimise the risk of onward spread of infection.

"Our Wellbeing Team is also working hard to keep Residents active and engaged throughout this period and to support their connection with their loved ones through video and telephone calls.

"The home also has three tablet devices which we use safely and regularly to keep Residents and their loved ones in touch through video calls."