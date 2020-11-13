A group that campaigns against racism in Cumbria is calling for 'urgent action' in response to a damning report, which highlights a "lack of progress" in dealing with racial inequality in the UK.

The Human Rights Committee's report found:

More than 75% of black people in the UK do not believe their human rights are as protected as white people's.

It found 85% of black people are not confident they'd be treated equally to a white person by police

More than 60% of black people in the UK do not believe their health is as protected by the NHS, with latest figures showing black women are five times more likely to die during childbirth than white women.

Janett Walker, chair of Anti Racist Cumbria, has told ITV Border more needs to be done to protect the black community. She spoke to presenter Julia Barthram.

In response to that report, the UK government has said it "continues to take action to address the disparities that exist in our society, including implementing the recommendations from reviews that we have agreed to take forward."

It goes on to say "the Prime Minister launched the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities to set out a positive agenda for change and to expand on the work the Government has already been doing to maximise opportunities for all."