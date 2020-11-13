A pigeon has been found in a homemade wooden box on a bus.

The driver of the bus – Wednesday’s 5.20pm Edinburgh to Dumfries 102 Stagecoach service – found the bird when the vehicle arrived at its destination.

The pigeon was not tagged and the Scottish SPCA is now appealing for information about the owner.

Animal rescue officer Sheena MacTaggart said: “The pigeon, which has distinctive white and brown plumage, was discovered in a homemade wooden box with a blue handle.

“Unfortunately the bird doesn’t have any rings we could use to identify an owner.

“We’re hoping that this is just a case of someone being a bit forgetful, rather than anything intentional, and we can reunite this pigeon with the rightful owner as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, the bird will be cared for at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.”