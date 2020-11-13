Plans have been submitted for a huge new wind farm in Dumfries and Galloway.

The proposed £1.8bn project at Scoop Hill, near Moffat, would create hundreds of new jobs, its operators said.

If approved, they said the new farm – the third renewable energy project in the area – would provide a significant boost to addressing the climate emergency.

Community Windpower - one of Scotland's biggest onshore wind farm operators - say 75 turbines will be installed, capable of producing 525MW of electricity and powering 572,000 homes every year.

A separate application is also planned for a visitor centre on-site.

Stuart Walker, community liaison officer at Community Windpower, said: “Scoop Hill Community Wind Farm will provide huge economic and social benefits to Dumfries and Galloway, both during construction and the 40-year operational lifetime.

“However, the benefits of this project are not just limited to directly supporting jobs during the post-Covid Green Recovery, it will also stimulate wider economic growth across the region and deliver 40 years of inward investment.

“It also provides an opportunity for the region to become a global leader in green energy projects, which will help kick-start the economy and fuel clean growth.”