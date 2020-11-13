A new walk-through coronavirus testing centre is set to open in Penrith.

The facility will begin testing on Friday 20 November, at Sandgate Car Park, with appointments available daily between 8am - 8pm.

It comes as part of the Government’s drive to improve the accessibility of coronavirus testing for communities.

Tests are available for everyone, with extra support for vulnerable people and those with disabilities. Eden District Council say anyone with coronavirus symptoms can get a free swab test that takes less than a minute.

How do I book a test?

Tests should be booked or ordered as soon as symptoms begin at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119 and people being tested can expect their result the next day.

If you cannot get to the site, you can order a home test kit online.

The site is accessible without a car. Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practising good personal hygiene and wearing a face covering.

Anyone attending an appointment at a walk-through testing will be provided with guidance on getting to and from the test site safely.

Sandgate Car Park will be out of use from 16th November for the duration of the test site.