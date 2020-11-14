Carlisle economy to lose £650,000 from cancelled music events, research finds

The closure of music venues in Carlisle means the city's economy will lose more than £650,000 this year, research reveals.

The study by the online booking site Eventopedia looks at the financial impact coronavirus is having on the city.

Toby Heelis, CEO of Eventopedia said: “It seems the music and events industry has taken the full force of the restrictions over the last few months. The data here shows how much the impact of these events filters down to all areas of the economy and community.

“When venues first closed, we needed more policies that contained the virus without the catastrophic impact to all. Moving forwards into the next steps of this crisis, common sense and science should be used in equal measure to provide the right solution for everyone.”

£653,327 Total loss for city in 12 months

The data is calculated by looking at the average price of a pint, a meal and parking in the city.

It's estimated the total loss for the Carlisle economy from The Sands Centre being closed for a year stands at £550,161. But that is likely to be a conservative figure as the research accounts for 13 events being cancelled.

Previously The Sands Centre said more than 100 events that were cancelled this year have been rescheduled.

Events Manager Daniel Charlton said: "Eventopedia’s research highlights the challenges the pandemic is having on Carlisle’s entertainment venues, as well as the wider local economy.

"However, we remain positive and are delighted that we will be able to present a socially distanced pantomime at The Sands this Christmas; thanks to funding from the Government Cultural Recovery Fund and ongoing support from Carlisle City Council."