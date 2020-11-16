Alcohol banned on ScotRail trains

A rule banning passengers from drinking alcohol in the station or on a train has come into force in Scotland.

Alcohol had previously been banned on services between 9pm and 10am.

ScotRail say the measures are temporary, and will ensure social distancing and make people more likely to use face coverings during the pandemic.

Over the past few months, we have found that people who are extremely drunk, or acting in a disorderly manner, show complete disregard towards Covid-19 precautions such as wearing a mask and keeping a physical distance from others. ScotRail

The British Transport Police will be assisting station staff, and will be called if someone refuses to stop drinking. People who are visibly drunk won't be allowed to board the train.

Passengers can still carry unopened alcohol in a bag.