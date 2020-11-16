Calls for mass Covid testing in Sedbergh after school outbreak

Sedbergh School has reported that a ‘significant’ number of their pupils have received a positive test over the weekend.

The whole school is being tested this week via a Mobile Testing Unit led by the UK armed forces.

South Lakes MP Tim Farron and local Liberal Democrat councillors Nick Cotton, Suzie Pye and Ian Mitchell are asking for COVID-19 testing to be offered to the wider town, and Ms Pye has requested that the school make the mobile testing unit available for everyone, and not just the school.

Ms Pye said: “This is a worrying development and it’s really important that testing of staff and pupils is prioritised. Sedbergh School is a massive part of the town and many people employed there live in our community, so there is a very strong case in offering a test to any local resident who would like one. We must act quickly to protect local people and get this under control.”