Carlisle school closed after teachers told to self isolate

Richard Rose Central Academy in Carlisle has been forced to close after a number of its teachers were told to self-isolate. In a letter published by the school yesterday, the Principal, Miss Bacon, blamed the rising number of cases in the city, and said that several teachers had been contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

Students have been told to return to home learning for this week, and have been reassured that they would "still have access to a full timetable of lessons".

We currently have a large proportion of teaching staff who, whilst not unwell themselves, are required to self-isolate because of NHS Test and Trace measures. Thus, for this week, Monday 16th – Friday 20th November all students will need to return to home learning. Richard Rose Central Academy

A spokesman for the school said:

“Cases of Covid-19 remain high in Carlisle and unfortunately we have a very high number of staff and students who are self-isolating either because they have tested positive or because they have been in contact with someone who subsequently tested positive. This means that students at the school are learning from home this week and are accessing a full curriculum online. At all times the school follows the full advice of the medical and scientific experts and we look forward to everyone returning to school once the numbers needing to self-isolate make it tenable.”