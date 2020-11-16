West Cumbrian charity 'weeks away from closure'

A Cumbrian charity that runs a school in The Gambia says it is weeks away from closure if it doesn't receive additional funding soon. Siiboo, run by Colin and Sharon Fox and based in Egremont, was started six years ago, and provides children with shoes and gifts, as well as education.

They now fear their time helping a community in The Gambia may be nearing an end, as the coronavirus pandemic halted all of their fundraising events in Cumbria.

In response, the charity has launched an emergency appeal on social media.

Sharon told ITV Border, "We should have been about eight thousand pounds ahead of what we are, and that's minimum. It's affected us massively, and we can't book any fundraising because of Covid. We normally send out shoeboxes to the kids for out Siiboo day wishes, just like a little party day over Christmas. But we couldn't ship them this year because we simply couldn't afford to do that and pay the teachers."