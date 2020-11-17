Local MP urges government to fix test and trace loophole

South Lakes MP Tim Farron has asked Parliament today to consider a loophole that means people self-isolating are not able to access support payments.

Currently, local test and trace teams are unable to give people they contact an NHS track and trace ID - and they can’t be fed back into the national system to obtain an ID.

Mr Farron says that this means people being asked by local track and trace teams to isolate are unable to access support payments.

People who are asked to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace and are on a low income, unable to work from home and will lose income as a result, may be entitled to a support payment of £500.

Mr Farron raised this issue in Parliament during a Westminster Hall debate.

“The support payments are a small lifeline to those on very low incomes who may struggle to afford to put food on the table if they are told to stop working and self-isolate for two weeks."

The fact that many of these people could be missing out on this payment because of this loophole is frankly a disgrace. Tim Farron, South Lakes MP

“With local track and trace teams, especially ours in Cumbria, doing a much better job at contacting people than the national service, it’s even more crucial that this gets fixed so we can protect lives and livelihoods.”