Representing Border: 17.11.20

On tonight's programme - details of the latest changes to coronavirus restrictions. From Friday by law local residents won't be allowed to travel to the central belt or England without good reason. However Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders remain in level 2 restrictions. Peter MacMahon speaks to the South of Scotland MSP Joan McAlpine. Also tonight - the Scottish Tory leader insists his party still believes in Holyrood after the Prime Minister calls devolution a disaster. We hear from Douglas Ross. Labour claim it's the PM who is now the biggest threat to the Union. Peter questions the party's new constitution spokesperson Anas Sarwar as he rules out backing indyref2 in the next parliament.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: