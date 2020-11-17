Non-essential travel over the border between Scotland and England will become an offence from Friday. It will also be illegal to travel from Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders into other Scottish council areas which are under Level 3 or 4 restrictions

Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders are to stay under Level 2 of Scotland's coronavirus restrictions.

Restrictions on household gatherings put in place in recent weeks has helped to control the spread of coronavirus in Scotland, the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs the country had been on track to see 3,000 new cases per day.

She said: "That has not happened. Daily case numbers are almost a third of that.

"Prevalence in Scotland is also lower than in other UK nations.

"So we have made progress, but the overall level of infection remains higher than we need it to be. And the national picture is masking significant regional variation."

Some areas of western Scotland will be moving up to tier 4, close to a complete lockdown. Credit: PA

But for the first time some areas of the country - in western Scotland - have been put into Level 4, close to a complete lockdown. This will come into effect at 6pm on Friday.

The council areas in Scotland moving to Level 4 from Friday are the City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian.

Announcing the change, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "In all of these areas, there are grounds for continued and significant concern." She said the Level 4 restrictions will be in place for three weeks and will be lifted on December 11.