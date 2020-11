Two men have been arrested after a five-hour stand-off with police in west Cumbria.

Officers were called to the scene of a one vehicle car collision in Egremont this morning.

The incident involved a BMW which was reported to have been stolen by two men from west Cumbria.

One man spent five hours in a river negotiating with police and the fire service before he was arrested. Credit: ITV News

One of the men was arrested.

The other spent five hours in a river negotiating with police and the fire service before he was arrested.