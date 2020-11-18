Dame Barbara Kelly encourages 'distraction' of art during lockdown as she celebrates 80th birthday with exhibition
One of the South of Scotland's foremost community campaigners is celebrating her 80th year with an exhibition of artwork.
Dame Barbara Kelly says her love of art has been a comfort throughout her life - and especially during the covid pandemic.
The exhibition at the Gracefield Arts Centre in Dumfries is being held with social distancing and those wanting to view it are encouraged to book a slot.