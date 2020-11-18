Representing Border: 18.11.20

On tonight's programme - Ministers say legally enforced travel restrictions are necessary to send a clear message to the public on preventing the spread of Coronavirus. From Friday it will be against the law to travel from the South of Scotland to England or most parts of the central belt without good reason. A local Labour MSP tells Representing Border the ban is poorly conceived and risks criminalising people who are already confused by the tier system. But Nicola Sturgeon insists it is needed to avoid a national lockdown. Also on the programme with just six weeks until the end of the Brexit transition period we hear from local farmers who fear restrictions on trade and higher tariffs. Peter Macmahon puts those concerns to the Scottish Conservative's Rural Economy Spokesperson, the Brexit supporting Dumfriesshire MSP Oliver Mundell.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: