Customers of Wigton takeaway urged to get tested for Covid-19

Anyone who may have visited Wigton’s Shuhag Restaurant between Monday 9th November and Tuesday 18th November is being urged by Cumbria County Council’s Public Health team to get a test, even if they do not have symptoms of coronavirus.

The restaurant was issued with a fixed penalty notice for breaching Covid regulations on Friday, however, after a follow-up visit by public health officials as well as Cumbria Police on Tuesday, the restaurant has been ordered to temporarily close.

Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council’s Director of Public Health, said:

"We need everyone to play their part in stopping the spread of coronavirus. We're all this together, so if you have symptoms of coronavirus please self-isolate and get a test. If you have been contacted by contact tracers or have been asked to get a test, please follow the advice."

People across Cumbria with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, are also reminded that testing is available to everyone. Details are available online, including dates of the Mobile Testing Units.

Tests should be booked as soon as possible at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home test kits can also be ordered by people who cannot get to a test site.