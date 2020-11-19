New Covid test site set to open in Workington

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is to open on the overflow car park on Griffin Street in Workington next week.

It will be located in the overflow car park on Griffin Street, between Allerdale House and Workington Leisure Centre.

Testing at the new site is expected to begin on Wednesday 25 November, with appointments available every day between 8am – 8pm. Testing is available for everyone, with additional support for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, can get a free swab test that takes less than a minute. Tests should be booked or ordered as soon as symptoms begin at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119 and people being tested can expect their result the next day. Home test kits can also be ordered by people who cannot get to a test site.

Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practising good personal hygiene and wearing a face covering throughout.

Anyone attending an appointment at the walk-through testing site will be provided with guidance on getting to and from the test site safely.

Anyone testing positive for the virus in England will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace to help them track their contacts. This will help people to identify who they may have been in close contact with, protecting others from further transmission.

Close contacts of those testing positive will also hear from NHS Test and Trace, advising them to stay at home for 14 days to prevent them from unknowingly spreading the virus. They will be advised to also book at test if they develop symptoms.

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anybody in Cumbria at a range of locations. Details are available online including dates of the Mobile Testing Units which continue to operate across the county.