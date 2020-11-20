A rare look inside Carlisle's historic citadel buildings

ITV Border has been granted exclusive access to one of Carlisle's most famous buildings.

It comes as a public consultation is held over multi-million pound plans for transforming the city's Citadel Buildings, on English Street, into a new University of Cumbria campus.

The money is part of the Borderlands Inclusive growth deal, a Government led initiative to regenerate the area.

Previously a medieval fortress, the impressive structure on English Street has two towers - both of which are Grade I listed buildings: the Nisi Prius Courthouse and the former Crown Court.

Credit: ITV News

Councillor John Mallinson, Leader of Carlisle City Council, added: “In these unprecedented times, it's vitality important that we do all we can to encourage investment in Carlisle.

“The overall vision of this ambitious project is to bring the iconic Citadel buildings back into use, respecting the heritage whilst creating a modern and vibrant new hub for learning, business and culture that re-shapes the future of Carlisle and the Borderlands region for the benefit of its communities and future generations."

The site formerly served as the headquarters of Cumbria County Council until 2016 - but it's hoped the plans will help attract more people to the city's university.

John Stevenson, MP for Carlisle added: “Transforming the Citadels is an ambitious and important project for our city. Carlisle, as the main economic hub in Cumbria, already offers a wide selection of educational opportunities at all levels. However, this project will create a better offer to those wishing to study in Carlisle at the University of Cumbria and expand the attractiveness of the university offer in our city."

People can have their say via the county council's website up to the 11 December.