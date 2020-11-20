Covid outbreak at supported housing development in Peebles

A number of tenants and members of staff at a supported housing development in the Scottish Borders have tested positive for coronavirus.

Thirteen residents and eleven staff at Dovecot Court extra care housing development, in Peebles, have contracted the virus.

Scottish Borders Council, SB Cares and Eildon Housing, say they are working closely with NHS Borders, to support those living of Dovecot Court, their families and staff at this time.

As a precaution, visiting at Dovecot Court has been suspended. This will be reviewed regularly by Eildon Housing, which manages the facility.

Dovecot Court extra care housing development, Peebles. Credit: Google Maps

Jen Holland, Chief Operating Officer of SB Cares, said: “We have robust contingency plans in place to ensure that our ongoing service provision to clients in Dovecot Court is maintained throughout this ongoing incident and that we can continue to safely support all tenants.

“We continue to communicate regularly with tenants and families and would like to thank them for their ongoing support and co-operation. There is no impact on any other SB Cares services in the Tweeddale area.”

Tim Patterson, Director of Public Health, said: “Whilst the level of COVID-19 infections in the Borders remains low compared to other areas, it is still essential that everyone remains vigilant for the symptoms of COVID-19 and follows the Scottish Government guidance and public health advice available at NHS Inform."

Book a test either by going online to www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or calling 0800 028 2816. Whilst you wait for your test all of your household members should self-isolate.