A Carlisle secondary school will remain closed for another week after staff and pupils tested positive for coronavirus.

Richard Rose Central Academy, on Victoria Place, has been shut since last Monday after a 'significant' outbreak at the school. 78 pupils and 17 staff members contracted the virus.

Because of the high number of positive cases we have recommended that the school building should remain closed for a further week, with home learning arrangements continuing.

In a statement, the Director of Public Health Colin Cox said: "We need to do all we can to make sure when pupils return to school the infection does not start spreading again."

The council is asking everyone who has not taken their child for test to do so.

You can book a test at Carlisle Castle, Carlisle Airport or get a home testing kit delivered.

Visit https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test to book, or call 119 if you cannot get online.

Mr Cox said: "The school has been working incredibly hard to manage this situation and has followed all public health advice closely. With your support we can get this situation under control and pupils back in school."