Castle Douglas worshippers gather for drive-in church service

A drive-in church service has been held in Dumfries and Galloway.

Held at a chicken farm near Castle Douglas, it's thought to be the first event of its kind in Southern Scotland.

The minister delivered his sermon from the back of an agricultural trailer, while the congregation all stayed in their cars to comply with Covid rules.

Coronavirus restrictions in Scotland mean singing is not advised in church and so they decided to hold the service outdoors instead.

Farmer, Marcella Eakin-Watt, told ITV Border: "We're saying, 'come in. You're going to be welcomed and you're going to hear singing and leave uplifted'.

"It's what people need to be. People are down and people mentally are really down and we just need to uplift them with this service and hopefully this will continue and maybe car parks will get filled up and we can continue to do this in a safe bubble."