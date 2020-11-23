Children take part in running challenge after dad takes own life

Video report by Ralph Blumson.

The young children of a Cumbrian businessman who took his life over the summer have undertaken an extraordinary challenge to raise money for a mental health charity.

Simon Miller took his life in July. Primary school friends - who came up with the idea - are helping his children run a distance equivalent to that of between Hayton, near Carlisle, and Calais.

They're raising money for a charity which aims to tackle stereotypes of masculinity, suicide and mental health.

125 People take their own lives every week in the UK.

75% of suicides in the UK are men.

Simon's son, Daniel, said: "We’ve been running every day for CALM - which means Campaign against Living Miserably - for people who take their own lives and people who are just depressed and don’t talk to people.

"Me, my cousins Alexandra and my friends, we decided to raise money for CALM and we’ve raised nearly £3,000."

Daniels's mother, Emily, says she is proud her children, relatives and friends can talk so freely about what has happened. It's something she believes is important.

She said: "They’ve been fantastically mature. We are just trying to encourage them to talk as much as they can because I think that’s the best thing.

"To be able to talk about their feelings and to be able cry in front of their friends. As boys in year 6, it's not an easy thing to do.

"I’m just really proud of how their friends have supported them and said it’s alright to cry and we actually want to help you."

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help