Couple's second date ends with dramatic mountain rescue mission

A wA couple - on just their second date - had to be rescued after becoming stranded on a mountain in the Lake District.

The pair were climbing Sharp Edge, on Blencathra, when slippery conditions caused the man to fall 60m down the rocks, while his date became stranded on a crag.

Keswick Mountain Rescue, together with a Coast Guard helicopter, responded to the call.

Team members were split into two parties with a one group assisting the fallen man, and the second climbing up to Sharp Edge to help lower the woman to safety.

The man sustained injuries to his lower back, ribs and leg, and was given strong painkillers before being lowered down the mountain on a stretcher.

He was then taken to Glasgow hospital by a Coast Guard helicopter, that had waited in a field at the base of the mountain.

Meantime other team members had climbed along Sharp Edge securing a safety line along the ridge. A belay was set up and a team member helped lower the female to the ground, before walking the rest of the way.

Mountain rescue say despite it being a disaster of a date, a third one has already been discussed.