Explorer and climber Dr Hamish MacInnes dies aged 90

Scottish mountain climber, explorer, rescuer and inventor Dr Hamish MacInnes has died aged 90.

Born in Gatehouse of Fleet, near Dumfries, in 1930, Dr MacInnes founded mountain rescue teams and wrote books on the subject during a long and distinguished career.

He is also credited with inventing the first all-metal ice axe and rescue stretcher and was an OBE in the New Year’s Honours of 1979.

In 1946 his love for climbing took off when he scaled the Matterhorn in the Alps not long after his 16th birthday.

During the 1970s, he released two globally acclaimed books in the International Mountain Rescue Handbook and Callout.

He spent most of life based at Glen Coe where he was involved in creating the areas mountain rescue team. He died at his home in the Highlands village on Sunday.