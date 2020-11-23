'Skeletal' dog discovered in Carlisle park is put to sleep

A dog described as 'skeletal' has been discovered in a park in Cumbria.

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after the female lurcher was found collapsed in Heysham Park, in Carlisle, on 17 November, by a member of the public.

Inspector Chris Towler said: “The dog was collapsed and was extremely emaciated, she was skeletal.

"She couldn’t stand and was clearly in need of urgent veterinary attention so I rushed her to a local vet where she was placed on a drip and wrapped in bubble wrap to help increase her body temperature.

“She was completely listless, withdrawn and made no attempt to respond or move during the veterinary examination. It was a pitiful and heartbreaking sight.”

The light brindle-coloured dog was wearing a dark brown leather collar but had no identification or microchip.

It’s completely unacceptable to allow a dog to get into this state and, even more so, to cruelly abandon them in their time of need. Inspector Chris Towler, RSPCA

The RSPCA made the decision to put her to sleep due to the condition she was in.

“The prognosis didn’t look good for her,” Chris said. “She weighed just 12.65kg and was completely malnourished. She showed some signs of improvement overnight and I was hopeful she would pull through, especially when she finally found an ounce of strength to lift her head.

“But, sadly, she deteriorated again and vets made the heartbreaking decision on Thursday to put her to sleep.

“I’m now investigating whatever callous person could have left her in this state, in a park, to die."

The RSPCA would like to hear from anyone who recognises the lurcher in the photograph, or from anyone who saw anything suspicious in Heysham Park on 17 November.