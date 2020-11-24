Artist's mission to support survivors of sexual and domestic abuse

An artist living with a life-limiting condition has created a charity calendar to support women in West Cumbria who are survivors of sexual and domestic abuse.

Emma Hunt, from Egremont, started painting to help her manage pain after being diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. It's a rare inherited condition that affects connective tissue.

During lockdown she has been offering online art classes to people who receive support from the charity Women Out West.

Emma was inspired to fundraise for the charity after learning about a spike in the number of domestic violence cases during the coronavirus lockdown.