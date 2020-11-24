Coronavirus: Southern Scotland will remain under level two restrictions

The south of Scotland will remain under level two coronavirus restrictions, it has been announced.

But the First Minister said cases were falling in Dumfries and Galloway and if that is maintained the region could be placed in the second lowest level.

During her statement in Holyrood it was announced that there will be no change to Covid levels across Scotland, with the exception of East Lothian.

It comes as Ms Sturgeon said the restrictions which have been imposed "are having an impact".

While coronavirus infection numbers have "stabilised" in recent weeks, Ms Sturgeon added: "We now have grounds for cautious optimism that numbers may be declining."

A further 771 people have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 90,081.

1,197 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, with 84 being treated in intensive care.

41 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours following a positive Covid test.