Representing Border 24/11/2020

On tonight's programme - we have the details of the UK wide agreement on festive family meetings, but the First Minister is still urging caution at Christmas. Also tonight - the South of Scotland MSP Michelle Ballantyne quits the Conservatives just ten months after her failed bid to lead the Scottish party. The Daily Record's Political Editor Paul Hutcheon assesses why. We'll have more on the continuing row on cross border travel restrictions. Labour accuse Nicola Sturgeon of making it a criminal offence for local people to visit family in England. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Dumfriesshire MSP Olive Mundell who quit his frontbench job in protest at the new laws. And a funding setback for local residents trying to buy Scotland's highest village from one of its biggest landowners. But the chair of Wanlockhead Community Trust tells Representing Border the campaign continues.