Six residents at a care home in Dumfries and Galloway have died after an outbreak of coronavirus.

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership say they are working with the operators of Alma McFadyen Care Centre in Dalbeattie.

A spokesperson for Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership said: “This is obviously a very upsetting and concerning situation, and thoughts are with families and residents at this time. In addition, we would want to credit and pay tribute to the operators of Alma McFadyen and their extremely dedicated staff for their response.

“COVID-19 is incredibly infectious, and containing its spread is not at all easy - even when all the correct protocols are in place to address the virus.

“The coronavirus can result in mild symptoms and sometimes none at all, potentially masking its spread to more vulnerable individuals where it can pose a high degree of risk.

“There are no absolute guarantees of protection against COVID-19. Instead, what we have are the best tools currently at our disposal, including correct use of PPE (including face coverings), around physical distancing and around ensuring good hygiene.

“All of these continue to be essential as we employ the best measures currently available to help reduce the risk as much as possible, and help limit the spread of the virus.”