South of Scotland MSP Michelle Ballantyne quits Scottish Tories

South of Scotland MSP Michelle Ballantyne has quit the Scottish Conservatives just ten months after she tried to become its leader.In statement released on Tuesday evening, Ms Ballantyne said there are "differences arising for some in the Party’s positioning on policy and, indeed, its principles".

She said the Party no longer feels a good fit for her, and will now see out her term as an independent.

The full statement reads: “It is with great sadness that I have decided to resign from the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party.

“That said, I recognise and respect the work Douglas, Ruth, and their team are putting in to re-shape the future of the Scottish Conservatives and the Party’s position going forward.

"However, as Douglas indicated in his address to our party conference there are differences arising for some, myself included, in the Party’s positioning on policy, and, indeed, its principles.

“Sadly, for me, this means I no longer feel that the Party and I are a good fit.

“I have not taken this decision lightly and wish both Douglas and Ruth, as well as all my colleagues, the very best going forward."