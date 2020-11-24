Weekly Covid-19 deaths in Cumbria highest since May

There were 29 deaths involving Covid-19 in Cumbria in the week ending 13 November, according to the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics.

That's a rise from 20 the previous week, and is the highest figure since May.

ONS data release looks at the number of fatalities where coronavirus is on the death certificate.

Nationally, figures show there were 2,466 deaths involving coronavirus registered in England and Wales in the same week.

It is the first time the figure has risen above 2,000 since May and marks an increase of 529 from the previous week.

The number of fatalities where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate accounted for more than 20% of all deaths across the two countries.