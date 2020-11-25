Move aside John Lewis! A two-year-old has become an unlikely star after his mum made a Christmas advert for their family shop, featuring the chatty toddler.

Lincoln Norris can be seen serving customers and stocking shelves in the video, which has been viewed more than 20,000 times online.

Many are saying it's the best Christmas advert they've seen yet' and encourages people to shop local and support their high street this festive period,

It's filmed at the Ayton Mini Market, in the Scottish Borders. Lincoln is wearing a uniform his gran handmade for him, and adorably asks customers 'cash or card'.

Mum, Lisa Norris, filmed the 90 second video on her iPad. She said: "It literally took me ten minutes in the shop because he likes coming in and playing anyway."

The family have had the shop for seven years and get around 200 customers a day. In a little village like Ayton - with only around 500 residents - news travelled fast about the famous two-year-old.

Lisa, who works part-time in her parent's shop, said the clip is bringing joy to customers, with some claiming it's the best Christmas advert this year.

She said: "A lot of locals come in the shop and say how good it is and how Lincoln is really cute and they get him to say cash or card.

"Lots of comments on the Facebook saying the same kinds of things, like it's better than the John Lewis advert. The best Christmas ad they've seen."

Little Lincoln has not been mobbed by fans or autograph hunters just yet, in fact he's taking it all is his stride.