'Historically significant' Viking hoard to return to Kirkcudbright

A unique collection of Viking and Early Christian gold and silver known as The Galloway hoard will be put on display near where it was found.

The "historically significant" collection was discovered in 2014 by amateur metal-detector enthusiast Derek McLennan.

Described as the largest Viking hoard found in modern history, Mr McLennan unearthed more than 100 items on church land in Dumfries and Galloway.

Displaying first at the National Museums of Scotland, the collection will be shown in Kirkcudbright Galleries from August 2021 until Spring 2022.

It was originally intended to be put on display this year in Kirkcudbright, but that was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Credit: ITV Border

Andy Ferguson, Chair of the Communities Committee said today: “I have been lucky enough to have seen the Galloway Hoard soon after its discovery and I know first-hand how beautiful it is.

"I am very excited that in working in partnership with NMS, our Council is able to bring the Hoard to the people of Dumfries and Galloway in what will be an inspiring, free exhibition for all ages.”

“This exhibition will be one of the key projects in the economic recovery of our region in 2021” said John Martin, Vice-Chair of the Communities Committee. John continued:

“The Council intends to use it as one of the focal points to support the region, encouraging engagement from locals and visitors and giving a much needed boast to hard-hit local businesses.”