'Lucky escape' for horse and rider after animal fell into muddy trench

A rider in the Borders says she and her horse were lucky to escape with only minor injuries after the animal got stuck in a trench.

Whilst on a new route just outside Jedburgh, Prince took off too fast around a corner and fell into a muddy ditch.

Dani, the rider, said: "It was terrifying. His back end slipped out from underneath him, smacked his head off the bridge on the way down, and ended up wedged on his side in the narrowest part underneath the bridge."

When she realised Prince couldn't move, Dani Kirkman phoned the fire service. They worked alongside vets to free the horse in a three-hour rescue operation.

The team had no equipment available and were forced to use manpower to pull the fully-grown adult horse to safety.

Scott Amos, from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: "When we arrived Prince was stuck in the ditch, he was on his side, it was a particularly challenging rescue and one that the Scottish Fire Service are particularly suited to carrying out.

"One of the main challenges was that there was water running through this ditch so we had to maintain Prince's airway at the time and keep his head above the water so he breath.

"The rescue was challenging and it was good we could work with the vets, farmers and partners to extradite Prince and get him back on his feet."

Dani thanked the crew that helped her, she said: "I've had him so long, he's like a child to me, he's my baby! I said 'I can't lose him like this', and I didn't. He's still here and still his cheeky self."

Both Dani and Prince came out of the ordeal with only cuts and bruises, and once both are fully healed and recovered they can't wait to be back out riding.