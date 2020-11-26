Representing Border: 26.11.20

On tonight's programme. Christmas dinner for no more than eight - the detailed guidance is published on relaxing festive meeting rules but the Scottish government's accused of creating confusion. Also tonight, speaking to Representing Border the First Minister doesn't rule out holding a second independence referendum next year, telling Peter MacMahon that Scotland should have the opportunity to choose in the early part of the next parliament. And rebel without a party - in her first TV interview since quitting the Conservatives South of Scotland MSP Michelle Ballantyne says Scots Tories must back Boris Johsnon and stop blaming London for fuelling nationalism. Plus commentary from Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie.

