What is Cumbria's Covid tier and what are the rules?

Cumbria will be placed in tier two when England comes out of national lockdown.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock is set to make an announcement in Parliament on Thursday after the Government set out its Covid-19 “winter plan” earlier this week.

It comes just days after the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the county in six months. 29 people died in the week ending 13 November, according to the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics.

Cumbria will be placed into the high Covid tier when lockdown ends on December 2.

The system has been toughened across the board, aimed at keeping the virus under control.

Credit: PA

What you can and cannot do under in tier two

Non-essential shops can reopen.

People from other households are not allowed to mix indoors, and must only meet up to six people outdoors.

Pubs and bars must close unless they serve 'substantial meals' and venues must stop taking orders by 10pm and close at 11pm.

Weddings are allowed to have 15 guests and 30 people are allowed at funerals. Wedding receptions are also allowed.

Cinemas and other forms of indoor entertainment are allowed to open.

Exercise classes can only happen indoors if there is no interaction between other households and organised sport can continue.

Places of worship are allowed to open by people must only interact with others from their household.

People should try and reduce the number of journeys they take and avoid travelling to Tier 3 areas.

Sports and live performances can operate if they allow social distancing and work at 50% capacity or 2,000 people when the venue is outdoors and 1,000 when the venue is indoors, whichever is less.

The government published a list of areas which will face tougher restrictions.

In a written ministerial statement which contained the tier breakdown, the health secretary said: “The new regulations set out the restrictions applicable in each tier.

"We have taken into account advice from SAGE on the impact of the previous tiers to strengthen the measures in the tiers, and help enable areas to move more swiftly into lower tiers.”

Check your area on the Government website.