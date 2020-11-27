South of Scotland residents told essential travel to England IS allowed

The Scottish Government has reiterated that people in the south of Scotland can continue to travel to England for essential shopping.

People living in Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders have been given this reminder after reports of confusion over the rules on cross-border travel.

Two Conservative parliamentarians have said they have been contacted with claims people had been stopped by police.

Travel restrictions in place limit people travelling to other parts of Scotland in a higher level of restrictions and also control travel to England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Exemptions apply though, including essential shopping (food and medical supplies), going to work, attending a healthcare appointment and attending a wedding or funeral.

A Scottish Government minister confirmed that travel was allowed for essential purposes. Under questioning at the Scottish Parliament’s Covid-19 Committee, Michael Russell MSP, said: “Essential shopping is an exemption and therefore if people are undertaking essential shopping then that exemption would apply.”

John Lamont MSP added:

A number of people have been in touch with me who had heard that the police were stopping and fining people. I am glad that the Scottish Government has clarified that it is acceptable to travel to England for your shopping if your nearest supermarket happens to be over the border. John Lamond MP, Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, Conservative

Mr Lamont also said he was contacting police to ask about the enforcement of the rules.