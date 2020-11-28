Police in Hawick are appealing for witnesses after a member of staff was threatened during an attempted robbery at Morrisons Petrol Station.

The incident happened last night at around 8:30 when a man demanded money from staff, but ended up leaving empty handed. No one was injured.

“Thankfully nobody was injured during this incident, however it was still a terrifying experience for the staff member involved. “I am appealing for anyone who was near to the petrol station last night around 8.30pm to come forward." Detective Constable Andrew Loughlin, Galashiels Police Station

The man is described as in his mid-20s to 30s, 5ft 10 inches tall, wearing a black jacket with a hood and a black snood covering his face, black jeans and black trainers with a white sole.