The Lake District National Park Authority is the latest major landowner in Cumbria to suspend trail hunting on its land.

The National Trust, Forestry England and United Utilities have also said they will pause trail hunting.

We are aware of the recent allegations made to the police in relation to a webinar hosted by The Hunting Office, hunting’s governing body. Whilst these allegations are being examined by the police and Crown Prosecution Service to determine if any criminal offences have taken place, we have suspended trail hunting on National Park Authority land. LDNP authority statement on trail hunting suspension

The news follows a ITV News report that revealed webinars hosted by The Hunting Office, the sport’s governing body, are being examined by police officers in conjunction with the Crown Prosecution Service to see if any criminal offences have taken place.

United Utilities is also suspending trail hunting on its land until the investigation is complete, in a statement the company added: "At that point, we will consider what action we should take."

A police investigation was launched after allegations were made to numerous forces about the contents of online meetings the hunting body held.

The Hunting Office say the seminars “clearly dealt with the operation and promotion of legal trail hunting and managing animal rights activism”.

Trail hunting involves laying a scent similar to that of a fox for hounds to follow.

Hunting groups maintain they follow the letter of the law but, they say, accidents happen.

When dogs follow a fake trail, it frequently leads them to a real fox instead. That is not illegal.