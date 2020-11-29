Bird Flu has killed a number of swans on a Cumbrian canal South Lakeland District Council has confirmed.

The swans at Ulverston canal were tested by The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) who confirmed the positive results for Avian Flu - also known as Bird Flu.

The council has been advised that the canal footpath can remain open to the public as the risk is very low. Members of the public are, however, being urged to avoid direct contact with wild dead or dying birds and to report wild dead or dying birds. South Lakeland District Council

Public Health England has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low.

DEFRA advice is that is not connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been a small number of cases of Avian Influenza also detected in other parts of England.